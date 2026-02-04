M. Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold Performs “Retrovertigo” With Mr. Bungle

Home News Jasmina Pepic February 4th, 2026 - 6:01 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Avenged Sevenfold’s frontman M. Shadows delivered one of the most talked-about live moments of early 2026 when he joined Mr. Bungle onstage to perform the band’s cult classic “Retrovertigo” during their Buenos Aires show. This unexpected collaboration saw the singer stepping into a song he and his band previously honored with a studio cover years earlier. The performance drew roars from fans who had packed the arena for a night of boundary-pushing music and genre-blending energy.

According to RevolverMag, the moment came as part of Mr. Bungle’s set during their nearly wrapped Latin American tour that saw them aligned with Avenged Sevenfold on select dates. During the performance M. Shadows leapt in on vocals for “Retrovertigo,” a track originally released by Mr. Bungle in 1999 and later covered by Avenged Sevenfold in their own catalog. The song itself is known for its dreamy art-rock feel, winding between atmospheric verses and dramatic swells that showcase Mike Patton’s eclectic vocal style in the original. Avenged Sevenfold’s cover version infused the piece with heavier guitar textures and dynamic shifts that highlighted Shadows’ versatile delivery, bridging his metal roots with the avant-garde spirit of Mr. Bungle’s composition.

Visually the performance was striking, with moody lighting and tight camera work capturing the chemistry between Shadows and Mr. Bungle’s members. Fans shared clips across social platforms, emphasizing how surreal it was to see the two worlds collide in real time. This convergence of styles and influences underscored not just a tribute to a beloved song but also the shared history and admiration between these boundary-pushing musicians.