Faith No More Teases Surprise Coming in 2027

Home News Aryn Honaker June 16th, 2026 - 2:59 PM

Photo: Raymond Flotat

Faith No More may be making a comeback next year. The rock band’s last album, Sol Invictus, was released over a decade ago, in 2015, and they haven’t performed live since 2016. They were supposed to do some live shows in 2021, but they were cancelled due to mental health reasons on the part of lead singer Mike Patton.

Earlier today, however, a vague photo was posted to the band’s Instagram account that may suggest something to come. The post was a picture from one of their love shows, with Faith No More’s logo and the number 2027 superimposed on it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faith No More (@faithnomore)

There has been no explicit announcement, but due to recent activities, many believe it could be more touring. The band recently signed a global touring deal with the promoter 30e, as reported by Brooklyn Vegan. Of the new deal, Tim Moss, Faith No More’s manager, said: “Faith No More has never followed a conventional path, and that’s exactly why this partnership with 30e makes sense. They bring a fresh perspective, real strategic depth, and the kind of global ambition that aligns with the band’s vision. What matters most is that they understand how to build something meaningful around the band without compromising what makes Faith No More unique.”