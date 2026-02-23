Tomahawk Announce Summer 2026 U.S. Tour Dates Marking First Live Performances In 13 Years

Home News Cait Stoddard February 23rd, 2026 - 12:07 PM

Today, Tomahawk has announced they will be returning to the road this summer for their first live performances in 13 years, with a month-long U.S. run marking the band’s 25th anniversary and reuniting Tomahawk with labelmates the Melvins for their first tour together since 2003’s Geek Show trek. Featuring Duane Denison, Mike Patton, John Stanier and Trevor Dunn, Tomahawk last toured in support of 2013’s Oddfellows before returning in 2021 with Tonic Immobility, which was released during the pandemic and never performed live. For tickets and more information, click here.

While talking about the tour, Denison said: “In the spirit of the Olympics, Team Tomahawk has decided to rise up and go for the gold once again – also competing will be our cohorts the Melvins.” “This tour is a no brainer. I can’t wait. A Melvins/Tomahawk trek will be a stone groove,” says Buzz Osborne, who brings the Melvins out in their four-piece incarnation featuring Osborne, Dale Crover, Steven McDonald, and Coady Willis.

Tomahawk Tour Dates

7/18 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl *

7/20 – Austin, TX – Emo’s *

7/21 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater *

7/23 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues *

7/24 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre *

7/26 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club *

7/27 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer *

7/28 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel *

7/30 – Boston, MA – House of Blues *

7/31 – Buffalo, NY – Electric City *

8/1 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues *

8/3 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore *

8/4 – Chicago, IL – The Riviera Theatre *

8/5 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue *

8/7 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre *

8/8 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center *

8/10 – Portland, OR – Pioneer Courthouse Square *

8/11 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox *

8/12 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox *

8/14 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield *

8/15 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco *

* = w/ Melvins