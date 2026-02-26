Tomahawk Clarifies Their Reunion Plans Do Not Include New Music

Home News Jasmina Pepic February 26th, 2026 - 1:32 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Tomahawk’s long-awaited return to the live stage has stirred excitement among fans, but the band has moved quickly to clarify exactly what their reunion entails. The influential alternative rock supergroup announced they will be performing a series of live shows in the summer of 2026, marking their first tour in 13 years. Despite the buzz around seeing Tomahawk back together again, the group is making it clear that their plans do not include creating any new music at this time.

Tomahawk emphasized that although they are reuniting for tour dates across the United States, there is no new music planned as part of their reunion, according to MetalInjection. The band’s statement specifically addressed questions from fans about additional projects beyond the live shows, confirming that the focus is solely on performing existing material and celebrating their 25th anniversary on the road.

The tour will feature founding members such as vocalist Mike Patton, guitarist Duane Denison, drummer John Stanier and bassist Trevor Dunn; and they will be joined by longtime labelmates the Melvins for the full run of dates. Tomahawk’s return follows the release of their 2021 album Tonic Immobility, which they were unable to tour due to pandemic restrictions.

In clarifying their reunion plans, the band also noted they are not scheduling any meet-and-greets or special package events and are not taking song requests during shows. Their current itinerary represents a concentrated effort to reconnect with audiences through live performances of their established catalog, with no immediate plans for recording or releasing new material.