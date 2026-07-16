Carly Rae Jepsen Shares Vivid New Single & Video “After All”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 16th, 2026 - 11:54 AM

Today, Carly Rae Jepsen has shared “After All,” which is a glistening celebration of love that is penned as she contemplated how motherhood impacts one’s identity, choices and perceptions. The artist wrote the song with frequent collaborators Kyle Shearer, who also produced, and Nate Cyphert. The official video for “After All” sees Jepsen performing the song and reveling in the gently filtered daylight of a room as she surveys the reminders of the previous night’s joyous dinner party. As the piano amps up, images from celebrations across the decades flicker across the screen with the intensity of a fireworks display.

After All” is from the “day” period of Jepsen’s forthcoming album, Day and Night, a 24-track double album that captures a blurred, dreamlike sense of time where nights stretch into mornings and days dissolve into nights, creating a feeling of being suspended inside a moment. Set for release on September 18, through Interscope Records, Over the past 15 years, Jepsen has established herself as a true pop titan, carving out her own unique path with confidence and intention. She first rose to international prominence in 2012 with the irresistible global phenomenon “Call Me Maybe.” That blockbuster hit from her breakthrough album, Kiss, topped charts in over 47 countries and earned her two Grammy nominations for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt