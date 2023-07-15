Carly Rae Jepsen Announces New Album “The Loveliest Time”

Home News Simon Li July 15th, 2023 - 2:27 PM

The world-renowned pop icon Carly Rae Jepsen has just made the announcement of her latest album, The Loveliest Time. The Loveliest Time would be released July the 28th, containing 12 new tracks as well as the recently released infectious pop single “Shy Boy.”

The album, like other B side projects from Jepsen, provides an immersive deep dive into the artist’s creative process. Building on the earlier success of multi-layered soundscapes from 2019’s Dedicated, its B side in 2020, as well as E*MO*TION from 2015, this album continues to share her music journey with audiences, feeling even wider and freer.

Commenting on the creative process behind this long-anticipated album, Jepsen shares that “I got to know loneliness and discover the beauty in it,” which taught her that “growth comes from being planted in darkness. But now the world has opened itself back up again and in turn so have we.”

To celebrate the release of the album, Jepsen would also launch a series of shows with other bands and artists, appearing on Lollapalooza and Osheaga, and touring to New York and Los Angeles. Below is the tour schedule.

Carly Rae Jepsen Tour Dates:

July 28 – PNE Amphitheatre – w/ boygenius- Vancouver, BC

July 29 – The Gorge Amphitheater – w/ boygenius- George, WA

July 30 – Hayden Homes Amphitheater – w/ boygenius- Bend, OR

August 1 – The Metro – Lollapalooza Aftershow w/ Kid Sistr – Chicago, IL SOLD OUT

August 3 – Lollapalooza Festival – Chicago IL

August 5 – Osheaga – Montreal, QC

August 7 – The Rooftop at Pier 17 – New York, NY SOLD OUT

August 8 – The Rooftop at Pier 17 – New York, NY SOLD OUT

August 11 – The Bellwether – Los Angeles, CA SOLD OUT

August 12 – The Bellwether – Los Angeles, CA SOLD OUT