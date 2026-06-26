Carly Rae Jepsen Shares Vibrant New Single & Video “On Wires”

Home News Lana June 26th, 2026 - 2:48 PM

Carly Rae Jepsen plays The Greek Theater in Los Angeles, CA USA on 18 October 2022.

Carly Rae Jepsen has returned with “On Wires,” the luminous lead single from her forthcoming double album, Day and Night. Released today via Interscope Records, the song arrives alongside an emotionally resonant music video that offers the first glimpse into Jepsen’s most ambitious project to date. The 24-track album is set for release on September 18.

“On Wires” serves as the introduction to Day and Night, a 24-song double album divided into two complementary halves that blur the boundaries between daylight and darkness. According to Jepsen, the “day” portion of the record embraces bright, emotionally raw songs with an organic warmth, while the project as a whole explores moments where time seems to stand still and emotions exist without clear definition.

Rather than directly illustrating the song’s romantic themes, the accompanying music video explores another emotional balancing act. Jepsen’s airy vocals glide over organic production from longtime collaborator Kyle Shearer, while the song balances its upbeat pop with heartfelt lyricism about impatient longing and emotional vulnerability. The result feels both intimate and euphoric, recalling the songwriting that defined much of Jepsen’s acclaimed catalogue while pushing her sound into a softer and more organic direction.

The album marks Jepsen’s first full-length release since The Loveliest Time and follows more than a decade of acclaimed pop records that have cemented her reputation as one of the genre’s most consistent and inventive songwriters. After the album arrives on September 18, Jepsen will make her first live performance of 2026 with a headlining appearance at New York City’s All Things Go Festival on September 27.

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt