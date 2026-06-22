Carly Rae Jepsen Announces New Album Day And Night For September 2026 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard June 22nd, 2026 - 12:05 PM

On September 18, Carly Rae Jepsen will release Day and Night through Interscope Records. The album is her most cohesive artistic statement to date, which is a 24-track double album with 12 songs for day and 12 songs for night. Day and Night captures a blurred, dreamlike sense of time where nights stretch into mornings and days dissolve into nights, creating a feeling of being suspended inside a moment. Working with her dream team of collaborators and friends, including Tavish Crowe, Kyle Shearer, Nate Cyphert and Cole M.G.N., Jepsen created two distinct sonic palettes for the album.

Day is organic and raw, with live instrumentation and hints of 70s-inspired psychedelic pop. Night is exploratory and intense, shifting into a sleek, synth-driven world of dance pop. Together, they dive into a full range of emotion – joy, fear, love, anxiety, escapist fantasy and everything in between. Over the past 15 years, Jepsen has established herself as a true pop titan, carving out her own unique path with confidence and intention. She first rose to international prominence in 2012 with the irresistible global phenomenon “Call Me Maybe.”

With nothing left to prove, Jepsen brings a sense of freedom and self-assurance to her newest album. Day and Night is ultimately about finding the poetry: a conscious decision to lean into love and possibility, while inviting fans to witness her evolution and the strength she’s found along the way.

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt