All Things Go NYC 2026 Lineup Announced Featuring Brandi Carlile, Carly Rae Jepsen, Lola Young & More

Home News Cait Stoddard May 18th, 2026 - 12:03 PM

Today, All Things Go Festival has announced the lineup of the 3rd NY-edition, with headliners including Zara Larsson, who will play her first-ever headline festival, Brandi Carlile, ATG alumn Muna, Lola Young and Carly Rae Jepsen. The three-day festival features performances by Sienna Spiro, The Beaches, Rebecca Black, Cara Delevingne, CMAT, Jensen McRae, Hemlocke Springs and other acts.

Known for its uniquely curated, fan-first approach, All Things Go has become a cultural touchpoint for a new generation of music fans. A new addition to the music-focused lineup is the comedian/musician Meg Stalter. Again, the festival is set for three days, Friday, September 25 – 27. The festival returns to its iconic venue,whch is Forest Hills Stadium, in New York, NY. For tickets and more information, click here.

All Things Go continues to foster a strong sense of community among attendees, creating an inclusive and welcoming environment for music lovers to come together and celebrate their shared passion. Some artists and fans have even given the festival affectionate and cheeky nicknames, including “Gay-chella,” “All Things Gay” and “Lesbopalooza.” As the festival continues to grow, its spirit remains the same: joyful, inclusive and deeply rooted in the connection between artists and fans.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock