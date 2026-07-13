Alice Cooper Announces Fall 2026 North American ‘Alice’s Attic’ Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard July 13th, 2026 - 1:22 PM

Today, shock rocker Alice Cooper has announced he will be bringing his thrilling theatrics to audiences of all ages for decades by drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville and garage rock. The artist will return to stages this October and November on the fall 2026 leg of his headline Alice’s Attic Tour. The tour kicks off on October 27, in Clearwater, Florida and runs through November 21, in Reno, Nevada. All dates can be found below the article, including a September 22 date. Get tickets here.

The new production was introduced last fall during Cooper‘s co-headline trek with Judas Priest and will now be witnessed by fans in a swath of new cities! Cooper’s most recent album, last year’s reunion with the original band, The Revenge of Alice Cooper, is available through earMUSIC. Also, the tour is named after Cooper‘s radio show, Alice’s Attic, which is amazing because listener’s get to spend their evenings listening to Cooper talk and ramble about his stories, music, silly news headlines and amazing facts that might be true.

Alice’s Attic Tour Dates

9/17 — Louisville, KY — Louder Than Life*

9/19 — West Springfield, MA — The Big E Fair*

9/20 — Ottawa, ON — CityFolk Festival*

9/22 — Niagara Falls, ON — OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

10/27 — Clearwater, FL — Ruth Eckerd Hall

10/30 — Richmond, VA — Altria Theater

10/31 — Atlantic City, NJ — Tropicana Casino & Resort

11/1 — Bethlehem, PA — Wind Creek Bethlehem

11/4 — Hershey, PA — Hershey Theatre

11/6 — Windsor, ON — Caesars Windsor – The Colosseum

11/7 — Kalamazoo, MI — Wings Event Center

11/8 — Waukegan, IL — Genesee Theatre

11/10 — St. Louis, MO — Stifel Theatre

11/11 — Park City, KS — Hartman Arena

11/14 — Indio, CA — Fantasy Springs Casino

11/15 — Prescott Valley, AZ — Findlay Toyota Center

11/17 — San Diego, CA — Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

11/18 — San Jose, CA — San Jose Civic

11/20 — Wheatland, CA — Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Hotel + Casino

11/21 — Reno, NV — Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort + Casino

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer