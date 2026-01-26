Alice Cooper Announces Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard January 26th, 2026 - 6:24 PM

Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Fame and music artist Alice Cooper has been bringing his thrilling theatrics to audiences of all ages for decades by drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville and garage rock. The artist will be returning to stages this spring on his headline Alice’s Attic Tour, which kicks off on April 14, in San Antonio, Texas and runs through May 9, at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, NJ.

The new production was introduced last fall during Cooper‘s co-headline trek with Judas Priest and will now be witnessed by fans in a swath of new cities. Various pre-sales kick off on Tuesday, January 27, at 10 a.m. local time and run through Thursday, January 29, at 10 p.m. local time. The general onsale is set for Friday, January 30, at 10 a.m. local time by clicking here.

Alice’s Attic Tour Dates

4/14 — San Antonio, TX — Majestic Theatre

4/15 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

4/17 — Topeka, KS — Topeka Performing Arts Center

4/18 — Cedar Rapids, IA — Alliant Energy PowerHouse

4/19 — Terre Haute, IN — The Mill

4/21 — Toledo, OH — Stranahan Theater

4/23 — Columbus, OH — Mershon Auditorium

4/24 — Pikeville, KY — Appalachian Wireless Arena

4/25 — Huber Heights, OH — Rose Music Center at The Heights

4/27 — Virginia Beach, VA — The Dome

4/28 — Durham, NC — Durham Performing Arts Center

4/29 — Spartanburg, SC — Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

5/1 — Albertville, AL — Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater

5/2 — Albany, GA — Albany Civic Center

5/3 — Pensacola, FL — Pensacola Bay Center

5/5 — Fort Myers, FL — Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

5/6 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL — Broward Center – Au-Rene Theater

5/7 — Daytona Beach, FL — Welcome to Rockville*

5/9 — Camden, NJ — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

*Festival Date

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer