Jack White’s Daughter Plays Bass With Him On Stage in Brooklyn

Home News Jonah Schwartz July 12th, 2026 - 2:46 PM

Iconic rocker Jack White brought his daughter, Scarlett, onstage with him at his July 11 concert at Brooklyn Paramount, Consequence reports. Scarlett, a 19-year-old aspiring artist, musician, and model based in New York City, joined her father on bass for live performances of “Cannon,” “John the Revelator” and “Black Math.” Scarlett has previously joined her father on stage during a show at New York’s Irving Plaza in February 2025 and she also contributed to two tracks on his 2024 album No Name.

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In a past interview, White described Scarlett as a “great” bassist, but emphasized the importance of letting her carve out her own musical path. ‘She likes doing her own thing,” he said, “and I like her doing her own thing, so once in a while we might touch base here and there, but, I like her doing her own thing, and I think that’s where she feels comfortable, too.”

White recently kicked off his North American tour in support of his newly released solo album, Frozen Charlotte. His setlist at Brooklyn Paramount also featured several songs off Frozen Charlotte, including “Raising the Grain,” “There’s Nobody There, and “Nobody Knows.” The show also featured performances of “Fell in Love With a Girl,” “Hotel Yorba,” “I Cut Like a Buffalo,” “The Hardest Button to Button,” “Icky Thump,” “That Black Bat Licorice” and “Seven Nation Army.” Read our live review here.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat