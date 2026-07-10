Jack White Shares Fiery New Single “Neighbors Blues”

Home News Lana July 10th, 2026 - 10:27 PM

Jack White is wasting no time kicking off his next era. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has officially released his seventh solo album, Frozen Charlotte and with it comes the blistering closing track, “Neighbors Blues,” a swaggering blast of fuzzed-out guitars, pounding rhythms and the unhinged energy that’s become a hallmark of White’s recent output. “Neighbors Blues” leans into the raw, garage-rock aesthetic that runs throughout Frozen Charlotte. The track balances heavy, distorted guitar work with an infectious groove, serving as a fitting finale to an album packed with explosive performances and relentless momentum. Like much of White’s catalog, the song taps into blues traditions while twisting them into something louder, stranger and unmistakably his own.

Watch “Neighbors Blues”

Built around snarling blues riffs and White’s unmistakably ragged vocal delivery produced and mixed by White at Third Man Studio in Nashville, Frozen Charlotte arrives after the universally praised No Name and continues the musician’s renewed creative streak. Recorded alongside longtime bandmates Patrick Keeler (drums), Dominic Davis (bass) and Bobby Emmett (keys), the album embraces the loose, live-in-the-room energy the group developed while touring over the past two years.

Ahead of the album’s arrival, White previewed the record with “Dollar Bill,” a politically charged rocker that earned praise from outlets including Rolling Stone, NME, Stereogum, SPIN and Consequence. The new LP expands on that momentum across 13 tracks that blend hard rock, garage punk and electric blues into one of White’s most immediate and visceral solo releases to date.

The release of Frozen Charlotte also coincides with the launch of White’s 2026 world tour, which begins tonight in Washington, D.C., before making stops across North America, Europe and Asia throughout the remainder of the year.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat