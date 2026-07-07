Billie Joe Armstrong, Tim Armstrong, Travis Barker, and CJ Ramone Announce Ramones 50th Anniversary Show

Home News Hannah Ilko July 7th, 2026 - 9:35 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

The upcoming Ramones 50th Anniversary show (The Official Ramones 50th Anniversary Tribute) is set to take place on August 30th at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Consequence.net reports that Green Day’s Bille Joe Armstrong, Rancid’s Tim Armstrong, blink-182’s Travis Barker and Ramones bassist CJ Ramones will come together with the Cretin Family to perform Ramones songs for the event which will be hosted by John Travolta.

The performers will be joined by special guests throughout the event and in the evening, there will be a “double-feature screening of Travolta’s new film Propeller One-Way Night Coach and his classic horror movie Carrie (also celebrating its 50th anniversary)” (Consequence.net ). Also, artist Shepard Fairley will be doing a DJ set onstage.

B. Armstrong told Consequence.net that “the spirit of the Ramones is alive in every backyard punk show, punk club and festival. Generation after generation of cretins and weirdos become Ramones lovers. Kids are influenced by the Ramones, and they don’t even know it yet. ¡Viva Ramones!”. T. Armstrong told Consequence.net that “from the moment I first heard the Ramones, music was never the same. They are my

favorite band of all time! I can’t wait to play those great and perfect Ramones songs with my friends CJ, Travis and Billie. It’s gonna be wild!”. Lastly, Barker told Consequence.net that “the Ramones are the blueprint. Punk rock wouldn’t be what it is today without them. I’m honored to celebrate 50 years of one of the greatest bands ever!!!”.

This tribute show will be one of the multiple celebrations honoring the 50th anniversary of Ramones debut album. For example, the Punk Rock Museum in Las Vegas and a number of reissues of their music are being displayed by Rhino Records.