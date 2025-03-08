New Ramones Tribute Album Announced Featuring Dave Lombardo, Ihsahn, Thurston Moore & More

Home News Michelle Grisales March 8th, 2025 - 1:45 AM

Photo credit: Marv Watson

According to BladderMouth, Magnetic Eye Records has unveiled the next installment of its acclaimed Redux Series with a tribute to one of the most iconic punk bands of all time, Ramones. This project, which honors the legendary band’s 1976 self-titled debut album, is produced under the direction of Grammy-winning engineer, sound designer, composer and multi-instrumentalist Marc Urselli.

The release includes two albums: Marc Urselli’s Ramones Redux, which reimagines the classic album and Best of Marc Urselli’s Ramones Redux, featuring new renditions of tracks from across Ramones’ influential catalog.

The album includes an impressive array of collaborations with well-known and emerging artists, many of whom are reshaping the Ramones’ timeless punk anthems with their own unique styles. Some of the artists involved in the tribute include, Arthur Brown and BlóthaR, Daníel Hjálmtýsson and Mortiis, David J and Paul Wallfisch, Napalm Death and Thurston Moore, JG Thirlwell, Dave Lombardo and Paula Lombardo with Eicca Toppinen and Ihsahn.

The project pays tribute to Ramones’ original 1976 debut album, which shook the music world with its raw, three-chord simplicity, fast tempos, and rebellious energy. The Ramones’ sound broke with the symphonic and complex rock music of the early 70s, instead offering a fast, furious and stripped-back style that became the foundation of punk rock. The band’s debut album encapsulated the spirit of rebellion and youthful energy that would go on to influence generations of punk, metal and alternative rock bands, including Nirvana, Metallica and Green Day.

These albums are reimagined by both established and up-and-coming artists, bringing fresh energy to these classic records. With Ramones Redux, the label continues this tradition, offering fans a chance to experience these classic songs through the lens of some of today’s most exciting and diverse musical voices.

With this tribute, Magnetic Eye Records and Marc Urselli invite listeners to revisit Ramones’ groundbreaking music while introducing it to a whole new generation of fans. The project is a fitting homage to one of punk rock’s most essential bands, celebrating their legacy and ensuring their influence endures for years to come.