Dinner Party Featuring Kamasi Washington, Robert Glasper & Terrace Martin Announce New Album Watchu Bringing For August 2026 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard July 6th, 2026 - 9:17 PM

According to Pitchfork.com, Dinner Party, the jazz/R&B supergroup of Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington and 9th Wonder, have announced their first official album. Watchu Bringing?, which will be dropping August 7, through Empire, On another note, the album cover was made by Kamasi’s sister, artist Amani Washington. Amani also handled the artwork for Dinner Party’s first releases, in addition to some of Kamasi’s solo output.

Since forming in 2020, the multi-pronged unit has continued to redraw the boundaries between soul, jazz and hip-hop. The band’s origin story was explained in a press release at the time as the intersection of authentic connection and musical camaraderie. “Dinner Party is years of friendship, shows, dinners, conversations, laughs and life experience, all converging into one moment,” the statement read. “Dinner Party is a metaphor — a group, a project, a spirit, an imprint of time… Dinner Party is invite only, but it’s for everyone.”

Watchu Bringing? Track List

1. Stop Being Late

2. If It Ain’t Broke (Love Wins)

3. Stargazing

4. Breakfast at Sharkey’s

5. I Wonder

6. Just My Type

7. I’m Yours

8. Mutual Respect

9. Peace of Mind

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado