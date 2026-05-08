The Last Dinner Party Shares New Single “ Big Dog” & Poem Entitled “Come All You Beasts”

Home News Steven Taylor May 8th, 2026 - 4:43 PM

Photo Credit: Nicole Sacks

Rock group The Last Dinner Party shared a new single and a poem today, both marking official releases of frequent parts of the group’s live performances. The newly released track, “Big Dog”, was a staple of the group’s live sets and a fan favorite, and was often proceeded by the spoken word piece “Come All You Beasts.” Both have received official releases today, with a video also being shared for “Big Dog” which can be found on the group’s YouTube channel.

“Come All You Beasts” creates an ominous buildup for the track, with singer Abbigail Morris reciting the poem at first with a calm focus before building into an intensity that echoes a zealous prayer, complete with intensely banging drums and the introduction of a guitar. The piece masterfully builds into the explosive intro of “Big Dog,” which continues to carry some of that ominous energy into a catchy rock track. The track’s video interjects high quality footage of the track being performed live with other clips that continue to create an ominous atmosphere, featuring members of the band running in a forest, seemingly running from something.

The Last Dinner Party recently also confirmed new tour dates in support of Olivia Rodrigo in Los Angeles and Brooklyn. “When Olivia asked us to open for her on this very special residency we were honoured and thrilled beyond words,” Morris said in a press release. “Previously opening for her at Hyde Park in 2025 showed us not only that she is one of the most captivating and talented rock stars today, but that she has cultivated such a beautiful fanbase and we can’t wait to play for them again over these dates in LA and New York!”