Corrosion Of Conformity Shares Fun New Video For “Baad Man”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 6th, 2026 - 1:50 PM

According to Blabbermouth,net, Corrosion Of Conformity has released the official music video for “Baad Man”, which is a track that opens the second disc of the band’s latest double album, Good God / Baad Man. Directed by Jeffrey Sisson and Jason Cantu, the clip was filmed overnight, while the band was on the road in Kansas City, Missouri. As a whole, the music video is wonderful be how each scene matches the intensity the music brings to the viewers.

While talking about the music video, guitarist and vocalist Pepper Keenansaid briefly says: “Well, well, well… Here comes the man with the fists on fire. I think they ‘bout to turn him loose! Lemme hear ya saaaayyy….!”

Following a recent European run, Corrosion Of Conformity has returned to North America for the second leg of its headlining tour with Whores and Crobot. The trek kicks off tonight, July 6, in Houston, Texas and continues through July 22, finishing in Lincoln, Nebraska. Then, the band heads back to Europe in August for more concerts and festival appearances before returning to the U.S. in October for a performance at this year’s Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California.

Photo Credit: :Raymond Flotat