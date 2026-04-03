Corrosion Of Conformity Unleash Raw New Single & Video “Asleep On The Killing Floor”

Home News Steven Taylor April 3rd, 2026 - 3:14 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Metal icons Corrosion of Conformity released Good God / Baad Man today, a double album that also marks their eleventh studio release, as Blabbermouth reports. With it comes a new music video for the single “Asleep On The Killing Floor,” a track off the album’s second disc. The video can be found on Nuclear Blast Records’ YouTube channel.

The video opens with a warning, harkening back to old school television and film advisories. It warns that the video contains “fast, flashing and graphic images of truth and loud sounds of freedom,” saying that the video may cause discomfort or even seizures for those with photosensitive epilepsy, but additionally that it “may also cause social unrest, noncompliance, and or [sic] uprising.” Following that intro, shots of the band playing and all sorts of violent or aggressive imagery – primarily that of warfare, as well as a downturned peace sign – are shown right to the viewer, building up with a muted guitar ominously strumming away. The song properly kicks into motion with direct footage of the band performing, with heavily grainy black and white footage.

Lyrics are displayed across the video, which continues splicing between the band and images of warfare and unrest. Some shots showcase the lyrics graffitied onto scenes of unrest, such as displayed on a wall or an overturned car. It constantly keeps viewers on their toes, even incorporating religious imagery presumably shown in the same critical sense as images of police forces and other authorities figures.

“Asleep On The Killing Floor” is the eleventh total song on Good God / Baad Man, coming about halfway through it’s second disc. The double album was released today.