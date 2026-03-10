Corrosion Of Conformity Unveil New Single & Video “You Or Me”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 10th, 2026 - 5:33 PM

“You Or Me” is the latest single from American heavy metal icons Corrosion Of Conformity. The crushing new track comes off the band’s mammoth new double album, Good God / Baad Man, which is set for release on April 3, through Nuclear Blast and then ditty is accompanied by a video created by acclaimed visual arts icon Costin Chioreanu with additional footage filmed by Mike Holderbeast.

“With ‘You Or Me,” Corrosion Of Conformity are back at the top of their game. This blistering, Sabbed out track is an angry acid trip into the origins of the human condition since the dawn of man. In these primitive times, it’s clear to say they haven’t learned much. So Black it’s Blue.” – Lucifer

The band briefly adds: “Deep from within the forests of Romania and the twisted mind of our dear friend Costin Chioreanu comes his twisted visions put to CORROSION’s music. It’s a match made in purgatory. There’s some special additions from [director] Mike Holderbeast’s crew as well.”

Produced by Grammy award winner Warren Riker (Fugees, Down, Cathedral) and featuring cover art by famed New Orleans artist Scott Guion, Good God / Baad Man was recorded at Blak Shak Studios in Riffissippi, USA, Dockside Studios in Maurice, Louisiana, and Bee Gee Barry Gibb’s home studio in Miami, Florida.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat