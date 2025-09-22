Corrosion Of Conformity Share New Rendition Of Free’s “Fire And Water”

Home News Steven Taylor September 22nd, 2025 - 7:16 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

American heavy metal band Corrosion of Conformity has released a new track, a cover of the 1970 song “Fire And Water” by the English rock band Free. A video was released for this cover, and can be found on Nuclear Blast Record’s YouTube channel.

The cover comes as result of the downtime from recording sessions for an unnamed, forthcoming full-length album set for release next year. A spontaneous cover, it serves as the first of a special collection of covers of tracks by the band’s favorite artists, called Riffissippi Studio Jam Sessions.

“When we were tracking this record, we had a very cool space set up where we would essentially hang in the large room with everything mic’d and everything we needed, including a turntable and a bunch of our favorite records,” said guitarist and vocalist Pepper Keenan, “we would play and chill out between takes. We were hanging together, and I pulled out a Free album and ‘Fire And Water’ popped up. [Drummer] Stanton [Moore] jumped up immediately and said, ‘Who the fuck is that!?’ He had never heard it before. We were baffled, but it was awesome to us that he had never heard it. He said, ‘let’s cut that!’ I said, ‘man, that’s friggin’ Free and kind of like holy ground that you don’t fuck with.’ But we started thinking about it and damn, Stanton charted it out like the drum wizard he is. I said, ‘I can’t sing like that, man. He’s the king.’ Someone in the room said, ‘just sing it like you,’ so we went for it and had a blast doing it. It was a nice fun break from the recording. It’s nothing too serious, just a bunch of fellas leaning into it, loving the rock. It’s an exercise in restraint. Hope y’all dig it.”

Corrosion of Conformity is also currently touring supporting Judas Priest and Alice Cooper, with shows set until November.