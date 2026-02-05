Corrosion Of Conformity Announce Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates With Crobot & Whores

Home News Juliet Paiz February 5th, 2026 - 5:29 PM

Corrosion Of Conformity have announced a spring 2026 North American headlining tour, bringing their heavy riff-driven live show back to clubs and theaters across the U.S. and Canada. The run will feature support from Whores and Crobot on select dates, with tickets going on sale Friday, January 23 at 10 a.m. local time.

The tour begins with two headline shows on April 7 in Atlanta and April 8 in Greensboro with Whores. From there, Corrosion Of Conformity will join Clutch for a stretch of dates starting April 9 in Sayreville, New Jersey and running through May 3 in Asheville, with JD Pinkus also appearing on those shows. The band will then regroup with Whores for dates in Toronto and Montreal on May 5 and 6, before Crobot joins the tour for the remaining shows through May 16 in New Orleans.

The itinerary includes stops in major markets such as New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Nashville and San Antonio, along with appearances in cities across the Midwest, Mountain West, and Southwest. The tour also features a festival performance at Sick New World in Las Vegas on April 25, along with a handful of special-billed shows along the way.

In a statement, the band shared their excitement about returning to the road following recent high-profile tour dates, hinting that new music is on the way. The upcoming shows will see Corrosion Of Conformity touring in support of a new double album slated for release later this year via Nuclear Blast Records. With a career spanning more than four decades, Corrosion Of Conformity continue to be a powerful live force and this spring run promises a packed schedule for longtime fans and new listeners.

4/07/2026 The Masquerade – Atlanta, GA *

4/08/2026 The Pyrle – Greensboro, NC *

4/09/2026 Starland Ballroom – Sayreville, NJ ^

4/11/2026 The Palladium – Worcester, MA ^

4/12/2026 Kodak Center Theater – Rochester, NY ^

4/14/2026 The Factory – Chesterfield, MO ^

4/15/2026 Manchester Music Hall – Lexington, KY ^

4/17/2026 VooDoo at Harrah’s Kansas City – North Kansas City, MO ^

4/18/2026 Anthem at Hard Rock Sioux City – Sioux City, IA **

4/19/2026 The District – Sioux Falls, SD ^

4/21/2026 Mesa Theater – Grand Junction, CO ^

4/22/2026 Metro Music Hall – Salt Lake City, UT (COC only)

4/23/2026 Treefort Music Hall – Boise, ID ^

4/24/2026 Cargo Concert Hall – Reno, NV ^

4/25/2026 Sick New World – Las Vegas, NV Festival Date

4/27/2026 Sunshine Theater – Albuquerque, NM ^

4/28/2026 The Horseshoe – Midland, TX ^

4/29/2026 The Aztec Theatre – San Antonio, TX ^

5/01/2026 Vinyl Music Hall – Pensacola, FL ^

5/02/2026 The Signal – Chattanooga, TN ^

5/03/2026 The Orange Peel – Asheville, NC ^

5/05/2026 Phoenix Concert Theatre – Toronto, ON *

5/06/2026 Fairmount Theatre – Montreal, QC *

5/07/2026 Le Poisson Rouge – New York, NY ***

5/08/2026 Underground Arts – Philadelphia, PA ***

5/09/2026 Mr. Smalls Theatre – Millvale, PA ***

5/10/2026 The Roxy – Lakewood, OH ***

5/12/2026 The Machine Shop – Flint, MI ***

5/13/2026 The Pyramid Scheme – Grand Rapids, MI ***

5/14/2026 Outset – Chicago, IL ***

5/15/2026 Cannery Hall – Nashville, TN ***

5/16/2026 Tipitina’s – New Orleans, LA ***

* w/ Whores

^ w/ Clutch, JD Pinkus