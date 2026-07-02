Muse Share Plans to “Build a Spaceship” For 2026 Arena Tour of Europe & The UK

Home News Hannah Ilko July 2nd, 2026 - 1:37 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Muse reveals that they are planning on “building a spaceship” for their 2026 Arena Tour in Europe and the UK. NME reports that the space theme is in line with the futuristic approach Muse incorporates in their music. Since Muse are no strangers to making their live shows entertaining with pyrotechnics, lasers, robots, drones, dancers and captivating visual displays.

With the bands tenth album release ‘The Wow! Signal’ Muse wanted to create an unforgivable live performance. Therefore, the band decided to build a “spaceship” since the album is named after compelling “interstellar mysteries of the last century: a powerful, unexplained 72-second radio burst detected in 1977, originating from the constellation Sagittarius. Its bandwidth and intensity suggested a possible extraterrestrial source” (NME).

Frontman of Muse Matt Bellamy said to NME that “We’re trying to work with that, build a spaceship, do some new stuff with lasers that’s never been done before, and yeah, it will be a classic… It’s going to be more in the space, sci-fi realm, which I think is cool for us.”

Bellamy also spoke about how the “spaceship” will be a huge investment for the band. “We’re trying to build a spaceship – as you do… The quote came in and it’s more expensive than some of these houses [in Primrose Hill], and that’s saying something around here” (NME).

Bellamy also told NME that they are “trying to make it fly” but shared that the cost may not make that possible. “I don’t think it will… That’s the thing that costs more than a house, but it will be something cool, I promise.”