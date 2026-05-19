Muse Releases Nostalgic New Song “Hexagons”

Home News Aryn Honaker May 19th, 2026 - 4:42 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

The rock band Muse shared a new single today titled “Hexagons.” It’ll be on the group’s upcoming tenth studio album, The Wow! Signal, which is slated for a June 26th release. It joins previously released singles “Cryogen,” “Be With You” and “Unraveling” as the first few insights into the album’s themes and sound.

The song didn’t come as a complete surprise to some fans as Muse enacted something of an online treasure hunt over the weekend. Unique QR codes were hidden on billboards across the globe, including in New York, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Paris, London and Sydney. When these codes were put together, they assembled the full version of the song, as reported in NME.

“Hexagons” begins with an instrumental intro that lasts over a minute, characterized by electric synths, cinematic drums, and guitars. The sound gives it a futuristic or otherworldly feel. Matt Bellamy comes in with breathy vocals and sings the opening lines of the track, “I’m a marionette with severed strings/Gorge on my soul while I’m weak and dying.” The song seems to capture themes of physical and bodily experiences not from our normal world, almost moving into something fantastical.

Besides the new single and the forthcoming project, Muse is also going on tour this summer. The North American dates begin with their Summerfest appearance on July 2nd and will run until the end of August. The Temper Trap, Bloc Party and Portugal. The Man will join the band throughout these dates. European shows are expected to be announced soon.