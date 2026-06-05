Muse Share Cinematic New Single & Video “Nightshift Superstar”

Home News Steven Taylor June 5th, 2026 - 4:32 PM

As the anticipation builds for their tenth album releasing later this month, Muse shared another single off the upcoming album, titled “Nightshift Superstar.” This latest single off The Wow! Signal was released today alongside a video for the track. The video can be found on Muse’s YouTube channel.

Following the intergalactic theming of the whole album, the video starts with a woman exiting her car out in a field, with a giant planet looming on the horizon behind her. A strange red effect overtakes her and the car, causing her to float and kicking off the song properly. The song comes with an unexpected blend of funkiness into the band’s rock sound, citing the French house genre as an inspiration as the track sweeps up “driving disco rhythms, orchestral flurries, pinwheeling guitars, and choir vocals in the process.” Shots of singer Matt Bellamy coated in the red particles performing are mixed with shots of the female protagonist across sci-fi environments. The track’s inspirations come through with a strong and addictive bassline throughout, occasionally complimented with guitar and other strings – all blending together to create a unique sound, especially for the band’s discography.

“Nightshift Superstar” is the fifth single released ahead of The Wow! Signal‘s release, following previous releases like “Hexagon” and “Cryogen.” The album will release in full on June 26th, just before Muse kicks off their tour in support of the album in July.