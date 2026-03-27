Muse Announce Summer 2026 North American Tour Dates With Portugal. The Man, The Temper Trap & Bloc Party

Home News Steven Taylor March 27th, 2026 - 3:53 PM

Following the reveal of their upcoming tenth studio album, rock band Muse have announced dates for their 2026 North American tour. Supporting the forthcoming album, the tour begins following a headlining appearance at Summerfest on July 2nd, running until the very end of August and all across the United States.

Muse will be supported across the tour by The Temper Trap, as well as Bloc Party in July and Portugal. The Man in their August showings. The stacked tour totals at 26 shows, including a handful of festival appearances and ending in Los Angeles’ iconic Hollywood Bowl on August 31st. Ticket pre-sales are set to begin on Tuesday, March 31st at 12pm local time, with general sales opening on Friday, April 3rd at 10am local. Tickets can be found here.

The Wow! Signal is set to release just before the tour’s July 2nd kickoff, dropping on June 26th.

Muse The Wow! Signal Tour Dates

07/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

07/05 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

07/07 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

07/10 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

07/11 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

07/13 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

07/15 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre

07/17 – Québec, QC @ Festival d’été de Québec

07/18 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/22 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/24 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Albany Med Health System at SPAC

07/25 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

07/28 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

07/29 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

08/10 – Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater

08/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

08/14 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

08/15 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

08/18 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater

08/20 – West Valley City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/22 – Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater

08/23 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

08/26 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

08/27 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

08/29 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl