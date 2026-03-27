Muse Announce Summer 2026 North American Tour Dates With Portugal. The Man, The Temper Trap & Bloc Party

Following the reveal of their upcoming tenth studio album, rock band Muse have announced dates for their 2026 North American tour. Supporting the forthcoming album, the tour begins following a headlining appearance at Summerfest on July 2nd, running until the very end of August and all across the United States.
Muse will be supported across the tour by The Temper Trap, as well as Bloc Party in July and Portugal. The Man in their August showings. The stacked tour totals at 26 shows, including a handful of festival appearances and ending in Los Angeles’ iconic Hollywood Bowl on August 31st. Ticket pre-sales are set to begin on Tuesday, March 31st at 12pm local time, with general sales opening on Friday, April 3rd at 10am local. Tickets can be found here.
The Wow! Signal is set to release just before the tour’s July 2nd kickoff, dropping on June 26th.
Muse The Wow! Signal Tour Dates
07/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
07/05 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
07/07 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
07/10 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
07/11 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
07/13 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
07/15 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre
07/17 – Québec, QC @ Festival d’été de Québec
07/18 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/22 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
07/24 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Albany Med Health System at SPAC
07/25 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
07/28 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
07/29 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
08/10 – Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater
08/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
08/14 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
08/15 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
08/18 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater
08/20 – West Valley City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/22 – Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater
08/23 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
08/26 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
08/27 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
08/29 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl