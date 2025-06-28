Muse’s Matt Bellamy & Ilan Eshkeri Release Mobland Original Series Soundtrack

Home News Khalliah Gardner June 28th, 2025 - 12:38 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

On June 27, Lakeshore Records put out the MobLand Original Series Soundtrack. It features music by Muse’s Matt Bellamy and composer Ilan Eshkeri. The soundtrack is for Paramount+’s crime series called MobLand, directed by Guy Ritchie with stars like Tom Hardy, Helen Mirren, and Pierce Brosnan. This show, which you can already watch on Paramount+, explores London crime families fighting for power.

Bellamy, famous for being part of Muse, talked about working with composer Eshkeri: “We wanted to represent the harsh yet stylish world of London’s crime scene using a mix of electronic sounds and performances by a string quartet.” By combining electronic synths with modern orchestra music, they capture the clash between order and disorder in the show’s story.

Eshkeri highlighted the mix of basic electronic sounds and innovative string music to create a soundscape that mirrors the show’s main ideas: love, loyalty, and betrayal. Together with Bellamy’s skills, Eshkeri adds a powerful and mood-setting element to the crime series.

MobLand’s soundtrack matches the show’s exciting storyline with songs like “Shake Hands,” “It’s All War,” and “Eye For An Eye.” By combining Bellamy’s rock music skills with Eshkeri’s movie-style sound, they have created music that adds to MobLand’s drama.

Bellamy and Eshkeri are both famous for making great music. Bellamy is well-known as the leader of the rock band Muse, while Eshkeri has composed music for movies, video games, and live shows. Together on MobLand, they blend rock with cinematic musical storytelling to create an exciting soundtrack for the series.

Lakeshore Records, famous for its important soundtracks, has added MobLand to their collection. They have also released music from shows and movies like Stranger Things, Bridgerton, and John Wick. With the release of MobLand’s soundtrack, Lakeshore continues to provide powerful music that matches well with stories on screen. As people watch MobLand, this new soundtrack aims to boost the intense story full of power struggles, betrayal,and crime intrigue.