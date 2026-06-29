Stephen Morris & Gillian Gilbert Will No Longer Play Live With New Order “For The Foreseeable Future” Due To Health Reasons

Home News Cait Stoddard June 29th, 2026 - 9:46 PM

According to NME.com, New Order has announced that Stephen Morris and Gillian Gilbert will not be touring with the band “for the foreseeable future”. The Manchester band confirmed the news in a statement on social media today, in which they said the decision had been made “due to personal health reasons”, without going into any further detail.

New Order are very happy to be playing Primavera in Chile in November marking the band’s first performance there in seven years. Due to personal health reasons, Stephen and Gillian won’t be touring for the foreseeable future and will not be joining for this show. Bernard, Phil… pic.twitter.com/3Vo8bB9fl2 — New Order (@neworder) June 29, 2026

The social media post reads: “New Order are very happy to be playing Primavera in Chile in November marking the band’s first performance there in seven years. Due to personal health reasons, Stephen and Gillian won’t be touring for the foreseeable future and will not be joining for this show. Bernard, Phil and Tom are really sorry that Stephen and Gillian can’t join us this time, but unfortunately the circumstances make it impossible.”

Morris was the drummer in Joy Division alongside Bernard Sumner, Peter Hook and Ian Curtis and the remaining members formed New Order after Curtis’ death in 1980. Gilbert joined shortly afterwards, becoming a defining part of the band’s move from post-punk into electronic music. The news marks a major change to New Order’s live incarnation, which has been focused around Sumner, Morris and Gilbert since the band returned in 2011 without founding bassist Hook.