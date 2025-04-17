Peter Hook Says New Order Play “Bad Cover Versions” Of The Band’s Songs

Home News Leila DeJoui April 17th, 2025 - 9:54 PM

For years, the musician, Peter Hook, and his old bandmates from “New Order,” still have an ongoing tension. In 2008 the band broke up but formed back together, without Hook, in 2011. Even though he is not a part of the band anymore, he has a few comments on their new songs and recent performances. “I don’t think they’re New Order,” said Hook. “They don’t sound anything like them. I’ve watched them play songs [online] recently, and they’ve dropped the basslines and play it like some weird, bad cover version of a New Order track. So the animosity is obviously still there now.”

Hook sued New Order in 2015 for unpaid royalties, according to a Brooklyn Vegan article. Even though he sued New Order, the band claimed he was using New Order and Joy Division, another band Hook was in, assets illegally. The case was settled in court in 2017. Hook claims that he receives messages from his fans with the same complaint as him, that they are unable to hear the bassline. “Obviously, there is a certain smugness one could adopt. But I’m obviously, way above all that,” said Hook.

Since 2010, Hook has been in a new band, Peter Hook & The Light. Even though he is in a new band, he still plays songs from New Order and Joy Division. Though it seems like he is also a cover band, he tries to stay as true to his former band’s ideals as he possibly can. Starting in May, Peter Hook & The Light will be on their Get Ready Tour.