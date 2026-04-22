Peter Hook Needs an Apology to Stand With New Order at Rock Hall Induction

Home News Jasmina Pepic April 22nd, 2026 - 2:16 PM

Peter Hook has ruled out a full onstage reunion with New Order at the 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction. The longtime bassist will attend the ceremony but remains firm about not standing alongside his former bandmates. Still, he has left open the possibility of performing if certain conditions are met.

The tension between Peter Hook and New Order has persisted for years, rooted in personal and legal disputes following his 2007 departure. As both New Order and Joy Division are set to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the question of a reunion has become a major talking point. According to Consequence, Hook made it clear he will not stand with the band during the induction ceremony, though he would consider joining them for a performance if he receives an apology.

Hook’s stance reflects a complicated legacy tied to one of the most influential transitions in alternative music history. After the death of Ian Curtis, Joy Division evolved into New Order, blending post punk with electronic dance elements and achieving global success. Hook’s melodic bass style became a defining feature of both bands. His absence from New Order since 2007 has remained a point of division among fans.

The 2026 induction, scheduled for November, is expected to celebrate both bands’ contributions while also highlighting unresolved tensions. Bernard Sumner and other members have continued performing as New Order, while Hook tours extensively with his own band, revisiting classic material. Whether an apology will materialize remains uncertain, but the possibility of a partial reunion performance adds intrigue to an already historic moment.