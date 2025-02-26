New Order Plays “State Of The Nation” Live For The First Time in 38 Years

Home News Michelle Grisales February 26th, 2025 - 9:36 PM

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

New Order performed their iconic track “State of the Nation” live for the first time in nearly 40 years during a concert in Osaka, Japan on February 25. The Manchester band’s 18-track set at the Zepp Namba venue was made even more special as “State of the Nation” had not been played live since 1987, according to NME.

Originally released as a bonus track on the CD version of their 1986 album Brotherhood, “State of the Nation” was also issued as a single, reaching Number 30 in the UK charts and hitting Number One on the UK indie chart.

The band’s Osaka show was filled with nostalgia as they dusted off their 2005 single “Krafty” in its Japanese version, performing it live for the first time since 2012. The setlist included numerous other classic hits from New Order’s extensive back catalogue, as well as several Joy Division tracks, offering a blend of old and new for their audience.

Adding to the excitement surrounding this show, New Order had recently released a box set reissue of Brotherhood in November. The reissue included a digitally remastered version of “State of the Nation,” as well as a rare “Japan Demo” of the song, further fueling anticipation for this live performance.

Following their performances in Japan, New Order will head to Australia for shows in Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney, before taking the stage at Kilby Block Party 2025 and Cruel World Festival in the United States.

In other exciting news, New Order has been nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2025, joining a star-studded list of nominees that includes Oasis, The White Stripes, Billy Idol, and Mariah Carey. This nomination is a testament to the band’s lasting influence on the music world and their undeniable legacy in both the post-punk and electronic music scenes.