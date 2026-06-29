Rob Zombie Unveils Energetic New Music Video For “Tarantula”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 29th, 2026 - 6:41 PM

Today, rock and metal artist Rob Zombie has released the official music video for “Tarantula,”which is another standout track from his latest studio album, The Great Satan, available now through Nuclear Blast Records. The video arrives as fans continue to celebrate Zombie’s acclaimed eighth solo album, which has earned widespread praise from critics and listeners alike.

A favorite among fans since the album’s release, “Tarantula” now gets a fitting visual counterpart. Bathed in stark yellow light and shot with a gritty, stripped-down aesthetic, the performance-focused video captures Zombie and his band tearing through the track with relentless force and precision. Released earlier this year, The Great Satan marked Zombie’s first studio album in five years and featured standout cuts. The record further cemented his status as one of heavy music’s most distinctive creative voices, delivering another collection of memorable, larger-than-life anthems.

Aside form the music news, Zombie will embark on a Summer 2026 co-headline tour with labelmate MARILYN MANSON in August with support from THE HU and ORGY. Tickets and VIP packages are onsale now here.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado