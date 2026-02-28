Rob Zombie Releases New Music Video “F.T.W. 84”

Home News Khalliah Gardner February 28th, 2026 - 12:26 PM

Rob Zombie has released his much-anticipated album, The Great Satan, with Nuclear Blast Records. Having been in the music industry for over 40 years, he’s known for mixing unique and experimental styles with heavy rock beats. His new album keeps up this tradition by exploring new musical territories and changing up his style once again. A standout feature of this release is the music video for “F.T.W. 84,” which was directed by Zombie himself. It matches the album’s story and takes viewers on an exciting visual ride that reflects his complex style, filled with vivid pictures and a raw energy that makes “F.T.W. 84” come alive.

The video, styled with a retro and psychedelic vibe, highlights Zombie’s special talent for merging music with visuals. Every scene is carefully designed to reflect the track’s rebellious energy while boosting its captivating sound.

“F.T.W. 84” shows how Zombie has grown as an artist. The energetic and intense song matches well with the lively visuals, making it engaging for viewers. Released at the same time as the album, this music video highlights what The Great Satan is all about a daring artistic expression from a rock visionary.

With songs like “(I’m a) Rock ’N’ Roller” and “Heathen Days,” Zombie proves he’s still a big name in music, always breaking the rules. The album shows he’s dedicated to staying true to his art, with “F.T.W. 84” is both an amazing track and an introduction to Zombie’s unique style. This song kicks off the album with a mix of intense beats, interesting lyrics, and industrial rock combined with horror themes capturing what makes him special as an artist.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado