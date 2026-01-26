Rob Zombie Unveils New Single “(I’m A) Rock N’ Roller”

Home News Anthony Salvato January 26th, 2026 - 10:42 AM

Legendary metal artist and performer Rob Zombie debuted new single “(I’m A) Rock N’ Roller” this week in preparation for their upcoming studio album The Great Satan. This marks the third, but not necessarily the final, single released before the album’s full release on Feb. 27.

The song itself is heavy and loud, full of distortion on both the guitar and vocals as the drums pulse through the background. It opens with some static sounds before the drums lead in, followed by the guitar and vocals. There’s at least two guitars in the beginning that solo over each other in the choruses, while some of the high pitch ringing sounds from the opening return. “(I’m A) Rock N’ Roller” runs at just over three minutes long and features a strong bridge and solo section after the first few verses and choruses.

The Great Satan will feature 15 total tracks and the tracklist has already been released on Zombie’s website and social channels. After the release of The Great Satan, Zombie will head on tour for the sumer co-headlining shows with performer Marilyn Manson. The duo will tour around the United States, with a handful of shows in Canada, throughout August and September. For Rob Zombie, this will be both the first album, and touring of new music in five years going back to the 2021 release of The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy. With a career now spanning across four decades, this summer, Zombie aims to make it a memorable one for both himself and his fans.

photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado