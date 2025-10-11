Rob Zombie Announces New Album The Great Satan For February 2026 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Punks And Demons”

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado
Heavy metal legend, acclaimed filmmaker and overall icon Rob Zombie has announced his long-awaited return with his eighth studio album, The Great Satan, dropping February 27th via Nuclear Blast Records. The new record finds Zombie revisiting his early Hellbilly Deluxe roots with a slaughterhouse of punk-infused heavy rock that channels the chaos that first cemented his status as one of metal’s most influential figures.
View this post on Instagram
The album’s first single, “Punks And Demons,” is out now along with a new music video directed by Zombie himself. The track has his signature snarling vocals and horror-show theatrics, while guitars rip through walls of distortion and the rhythm is met with familiar relentless fury. It’s a return that feels both nostalgic and freshly unhinged, classic Zombie with a vicious new edge.
The accompanying video is a visual frenzy, mixing a live performance of Zombie and his band with flashing newspaper headlines in the backdrop about murder, punk, rock and satan, which the new album is named after. It is strobe-lit chaos that blurs the line between a concert and a fever dream. The result is pure sensory overload, the kind of cinematic madness only Zombie could make.
With over 15 million albums sold worldwide and a career that has spanned both music and film, Zombie continues to be a creative force of nature. The Great Satan is exactly what fans have been waiting for.
The Great Satan Tracklist:
- F.T.W. 84
- Tarantula
- (I’m a) Rock ‘N’ Roller
- Heathen Days
- Who Am I
- Black Rat Coffin
- Sir Lord Acid Wolfman
- Punks And Demons
- The Devilman
- Out of Sight
- Revolution Motherfuckers
- Welcome To The Electric Age
- The Black Scorpion
- Unclean Animals
- Grave Discontent