Skunk Anansie Performs “Only Happy When It Rains” With Garbage to Wrap Up Co-Headlining Tour “This is What True Sisterhood and Fraternity Looks Like”

Home News Jonah Schwartz June 25th, 2026 - 2:01 PM

Garbage were joined on stage by Skunk Anansie for a joint rendition of “Only Happy When It Rains” on June 23, NME reports. The live collaboration marked the end of the two bands’ co-headline UK tour. For the penultimate song of the night, Shirley Manson and co. of Garbage brought Skin and the other members of Skunk Anansie on stage to assist on their 1995 single “Only Happy When It Rains” from Garbage’s self-titled debut album. Reportedly, Manson had been feeling faint, so she sat down while Skunk Anansie joined on stage. The bands performed amongst multicolored umbrellas, a nod to the track’s title and lyrics. Watch the footage below:

Later, in a video on Instagram, Skin reflected on the “incredible” co-headline tour. “It’s just mindblowing,” she said. “I think it’s my favourite ever tour, let’s just say that.” She added: “Garbage and Skunk Anansie go together like two fine wines. It’s a beautiful thing to see. I mean, Shirley Manson as a frontperson […] the bitch just walks on stage, sings perfect every fucking note. Every note. Every night. I’m like, ‘What am I doing wrong?’ I need to be more like Shirley.” Skin went on to call Garbage “wicked,” saying that the band sounded “phenomenal” live. She later said: “It’s just been such a wonderful, legendary tour.” The singer signed off by hailing the group as “caring, supportive, political people.”

In the comment section, Manson responded: “Love you Skin. Love you and your boys. So sad tonight is our last dance. At least for now. The tour has been such a gorgeous fever dream and I am so grateful for it. For you, for the camaraderie, for the thrills. You are a remarkable force to be reckoned with. It has been an immense privilege to share stages with you. You seer the skin off my bones every night. Long may you reign my Queen.”

The Garbage Instagram account also shared a series of images from the tour and the “Only Happy When It Rains” collab, writing: “This is what true sisterhood and fraternity looks like. Miss you already @skin_skunkanansie and your gorgeous band @officialskunkanansie. When you ran on stage last night with your incredible energies and your shots of gold, it felt biblical. Let’s do it all again sometime! Whaddya say? Best tour ever. Nothing but mutual love and respect always. 30 years strong.”

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