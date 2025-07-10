Skunk Anansie Shares Striking New Video For “Shame”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 10th, 2025 - 1:32 PM

British rock brand Skunk Anansie have released the striking video for their new single,”Shame,” which is a deeply personal song for lead singer Skin because she is reflecting her family background, and the music video is a cathartic expression of the singer exorcising past demons. “Shame’ is one of the most personal songs we’ve ever written. Many of us feel or get unconnected to our families because of the lives we need to lead in order to be happy; sometimes they just can’t understand who we are if we are not like them and there’s a lot of shame and hurt in that. ‘Shame’ is dedicated to those outcasts, to those kids that go on to find new families that support & love them, give them hope and help them find true contentment.” said Skin.

“Shame” is taken from the UK Top 10 album The Painful Truth, which is a mesmerizing, provocative, powerful and emotional collection. The album is the sound of Skunk Anansie facing up to who they are and what they want to become. It is more than an album title, it is a reality that they have lived through and has been greeted by rapturous reviews.