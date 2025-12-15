Garbage, Billy Bragg And Troye Sivan Make Statements on the Attack at Bondi Beach “We Simply Can’t Go On Hurting One Another Like This”

Home News Emily Lopez December 15th, 2025 - 7:00 PM

On December 14, Australia’s Bondi Beach experienced a mass shooting at a Hanukkah party, celebrating the Jewish holiday. With over 1,000 people attending the celebration, at least 15 people have been killed in the tragedy. Since the shooting, there have been many testimonies given for the victims, their families, and the larger Jewish community who have been shaken by this tragedy. According to NME, Garbage, Billy Bragg, and Troye Sivan have all spoken out since the incident.

Garbage, an American rock band, has been in the middle of their Australia tour. At their show, which took place just hours after the shooting, the band paid tribute to the victims during the introduction to their song “Queer.” Vocalist Shirley Manson stated, “I think the only thing we can do really, as people who do not believe in all this separation and all this intolerance, all we can really do is really try and profess our love for one another.” The band also made a post to their social media, sharing that their family and loved ones had just been at Bondi beach a few hours before the shooting.

Billy Bragg is an English singer and songwriter. He also posted to his social media, condemning the violence that was directed at the Jewish community. On his Instagram, Bragg posted a picture of a Hanukkiah, a candle holder used for Hanukkah celebrations. He condemned the violence displayed by saying, “My thoughts are with the Jewish community in Sydney and all those who have been affected by this inexcusable act of violence.”

Troye Sivan, an Australian singer, also shared his remarks on the incident in an Instagram story. In his statement, he wrote, “This is not who we are as Australians. Sending so much love to all .” Despite the pain and suffering this has caused, the community has come together to show their support for those who need some comfort during these dark times.

