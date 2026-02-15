Machaca Festival Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Garbage, Alanis Morissette, Lindsey Stirling & More

Home News Khalliah Gardner February 15th, 2026 - 11:47 AM

The Machaca Festival, which happens every year and celebrates music and culture, has announced its exciting lineup for 2026. It promises to give visitors an amazing time. Taking place in the lively city of Monterrey, Mexico, this festival is famous for featuring a wide variety of musical styles and performers from around the world. Garbage, a famous alternative rock band known for their grunge and electronic music mix, will be headlining. With songs like “Stupid Girl” and “Only Happy When It Rains,” they are just as exciting now as in the ’90s. Their show is likely to be one of the festival’s top attractions.

Alanis Morissette is set to perform, promising a strong show with her emotional songs. She’s famous for honest lyrics and great singing skills, so fans are excited to see her. Her impact on today’s music is clear, and many people at the festival will feel nostalgic watching her perform. Joining these main acts is talented violinist Lindsey Stirling, who blends classical music with modern electronic sounds. Her shows are full of energy and detailed dance moves, making them exciting for both the eyes and ears of the audience.

Besides the main acts, there are also several mid-level bands and artists bringing their own unique sounds to the festival. Bands such as The Neighbourhood, known for their dreamy indie rock style, and Portugal. The Man, famous for mixing different music genres, make this event even more exciting. If you want to get tickets for this important festival, visit the official link on their Instagram page. The Machaca Festival 2026 is more than just a concert; it offers an exciting experience that will inspire everyone who goes.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela