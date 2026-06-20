Skunk Anansie Share New Blackhill Remix Of “Meltdown”

Home News Steven Taylor June 20th, 2026 - 1:02 PM

British rock group Skunk Anansie have shared a new remix today. The new remix of “Meltdown,” the closer to last year’s The Painful Truth, was done by friend of the band Blackhill. The track was released yesterday, and a visualizer can be found on the band’s YouTube channel.

The up-tempo and electronic remix transforms the emotional track into more of a dance oriented, “club-based anthem.” The new version’s more upbeat, celebratory nature may contrast with the original minimal and emotional feel of the original track, but the remix is “destined to ring out across sound-systems from New York to Ibiza.” In line with the celebratory feel, the remix’s release is noted to coincide with Juneteenth, the day of emancipation for black Americans. “’Meltdown’ is this deeply heartbreaking song about isolation,” said Skunk Anansie lead singer Skin. “It’s one of the few Skunk songs that doesn’t have a beat making it a perfect end to the album. We wanted to do a version that grooved a bit so we called up our friend Nick Sheldon [Blackhill] to add that flavor and we love what he’s done, hope you do too.”

The new remix comes just shortly after the one year anniversary of 2025’s The Painful Truth, the band’s seventh studio album. A new, limited edition zoetrope vinyl release of the album is set for release later this year on October 9th.