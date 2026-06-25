Major Lazer Share Energetic New Single & Video “pAPi wiTH tOKisCha”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 25th, 2026 - 1:33 PM

Diplo’s Major Lazer, the boundary-pushing global pop force, has released their highly anticipated new track, “pAPi wiTH tOKisCha” featuring Dominican superstar Tokischa. The hitmakers began teasing the track at shows and pop-ups across the globe, including an impromptu set in an abandoned lot in Miami for only 200 fans. Tokischa joined Lazer for the song’s first live performance at their headline Ultra set and her appearance at Lazer’s main stage Coachella set, which saw over 80,000 attendees, created even more excitement for the tune.

While out at Coachella, Lazer and Tokischa ventured deeper into the desert to capture the track’s energy in an electric new music video. Directed by Cambron Lyles and Alex Ferzan, the video also incorporates footage from the Miami pop-up by bringing Lazer’s live chaos to the screen. On another note, Lazer has taken their signature electricity to festivals the world over, returning to huge crowds at Governors Ball and Bonnaroo.

Upcoming dates include Lollapalooza, Osheaga, Pukkelpop and other venues. Anchored by stage production from acclaimed creative director Mike Carson and choreography from Sara Bivens and Calvit Hodge for eight dancers, the show brings a new party to fans across the globe.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson