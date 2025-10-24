Major Lazer Shares Collaborative New Single & Video “Bruk Down” Featuring Parris Goebel, America Foster & Sadboi

Home News Steven Taylor October 24th, 2025 - 5:02 PM

Electronic group and DJs Major Lazer have continued their recent “resurgence” with a new single, “Bruk Down.” The track features the group collaborating with Parris Goebel, America Foster and Sadboi. A video, shot on the family farm of Major Lazer co-founder Diplo, can be found on the group’s YouTube channel.

The poppy electronic track features Foster on vocals alongside contributions from Goebel, who provided choreography for the video. The track is also described the vocal debut of Foster as “Lazer’s First Lady,” leading the rest of the stars of the video. “‘BRUK DOWN’ started how I start all my songs––as a freestyle,” said Foster. “The vibe that I got from the beat was almost sensual but rude at the same time––it had this badgyal energy that I really liked. The freestyle was cool, but it wasn’t a track until Diplo sent it to Sadboi for her verse and Parris for her bridge. That’s when it all came together. I hope you all enjoy it as much as we enjoyed creating it.”

Goebel also shared more on the creation of the video itself. “I’ve been dancing and creating to Major Lazer tracks for years now so this collaboration is full circle for me,” said Goebel. “There’s always something so infectious and fun about their sound that makes you want to dance—so to now be on a song with them is so exciting and feels right. We want the world to dance and be free! All three of us have such big personalities and we really played with that—and I feel that shows in the video. Those are my girls, and I’m really excited to be sharing this moment with them.”