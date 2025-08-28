Major Lazer Team Up With Busy Signal & Kybba For Collaborative New Single “Gangsta”

Home News Katie Poon August 28th, 2025 - 3:23 AM

Major Lazer perform at HARD Festival in Downtown Los Angeles, CA, USA on Saturday, 7 August 2010.

Diplo-founded genre-breaking Major Lazer returned with a new track, “Gangsta”, featuring Busy Signal and Kybba. The single follows the release of Major Lazer’s “Pon De Streets” in 2024.

“Gangsta” is a blend of epic instrumentals and rhythmic beats and catchy vocals that create an energetic track. Along with the single, the group teased new music this summer around the world to kickstart their return.

The single signals the return of Major Lazer and is the long-awaited follow-up to “Watch Out for This (Bumaye)” with Busy Signal. For Major Lazer’s new chapter, Diplo recruited British-Jamaican breakout America Foster. An artist and all-around performer with a distinctive style, America joins Diplo, Walshy Fire and Ape Drums for their journey into a new era.

“Coming back out now with America and Busy Signal feels like starting a new chapter while revisiting an old one,” Diplo said. “Busy Signal was a big part of our journey with Major Lazer, blessing us with his incredible vocals on ‘Bumaye,’ a massive single that helped define what Major Lazer was going to be. Now, more than a decade later, we’re starting another journey with America joining the group>”

Major Lazer is set to perform at this week’s Notting Hill Carnival in London–their first shows there in more than a decade–and Fete de la Musique in Paris this June.