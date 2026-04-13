M.I.A. Joins Major Lazer For Performance Of “Paper Planes” During Coachella Set

Home News Akeem Ivory April 13th, 2026 - 1:20 AM

Major Lazer, aka the electronic music project of record producer Diplo, DJs Walshy Fire and Ape Drums and vocalist America Foster, tore up the Coachella Stage late Sunday afternoon. As M.I.A. made a surprise appearance during their Coachella set on the main stage to performance of her hit song “Paper Planes“. This marked a major reunion for M.I.A. and Diplo, who previously worked together on the track, which is known for its distinctive samples and cultural impact.

This iconic track was praised for its cultural impact and unique production, often highlighting the tension between the artists during its creation. Ranked as the #2 song of the 21st century according to a Rolling Stone list, “Paper Planes” by M.I.A. (produced with Diplo) was a classic. The iconic original lyrics were “zoom zoom zoom zoom and boom boom boom and take your money,” change to the gun sounds to symbolize the stereotypes of immigrants, representing violence and war as a part of their daily lives. also to avoid paying the royalties to Wreckx-N-Effect whose 1992 hit song “Rump Shaker” coined the “zoom zoom and boom boom.”