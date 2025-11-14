Major Lazer Announces New Mixtape GYALGERBA For November 2025 Release

Home News Jasmina Pepic November 14th, 2025 - 6:35 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Major Lazer are officially entering their next era with the announcement of their new mixtape, GYALGEBRA, set for release on November 21 via Mad Decent. The project marks a major shift for the group, introducing their newest member, London multi-hyphenate America Foster, who features prominently across the tracklist. The nine-track mixtape also ushers in Major Lazer’s first full body of work in five years, signaling a bold return for the global dance pioneers.

GYALGEBRA highlights Major Lazer’s deep Caribbean influence while pushing their sound into adventurous new territory. America Foster provides verses on five songs, including the recent single “BRUK DOWN,” which features iconic dancer-choreographer Parris Goebel and Toronto it-girl SadBoi. The mixtape also pulls in a range of collaborators like Tokischa, Kybba, Busy Signal and Bunji Garlin, blending established voices with rising talents. According to the group, this era is all about reconnecting with their roots while experimenting with their most wide-ranging sonic palette yet.

Foster’s addition to Major Lazer has become a story of rapid ascension. She was working as a security guard when she and Diplo first connected, eventually flying to Jamaica to record at his studio. Within hours, she became an official member. Her freestyles for Capital XTRA and Apple Music Radio went viral, spawning an official remix of “GANGSTA” and cementing her as a force in the group’s evolution. Following a series of global pop-up shows and DJ sets across 2025, Major Lazer will bring their renewed energy to the stage next year, including long-awaited returns to Coachella and Ultra.

GYALGEBRA Tracklist: