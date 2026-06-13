The Strokes Perform “Falling Out of Love” Live in Full For the First Time Live During Headlining Bonnaroo Set

Home News Aryn Honaker June 13th, 2026 - 5:16 PM

The Strokes played their most recent single “Falling Out of Love” live for the first time during their headlining Bonnaroo set yesterday, as reported by NME. The track came out a month ago and joins their April single “Going Shopping” as the two previews to their upcoming seventh studio album Reality Awaits slated for a July 24th release (a delay from its original June 26th release date).

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Purple strobe lights filled the dark, foggy stage as the soft, steady drums and guitar of the song’s intro played. Julian Casablancas, the band’s lead singer, asked “Any other surprises in the arrangement?” before going into the verses of the ballad.

Outside of their most recent song, there were other rarities in their set. They also played their 2005 track “Killing Lies,” which hasn’t been performed live in 4 years. Also, guitarist Nick Valensi was notably absent in adherence to an earlier May announcement saying he’d be taking a temporary break from live performances. Steve Schiltz took over guitar for Bonnaroo.

This set is a snapshot of the multitude of live shows The Strokes have in store. They played at Coachella earlier this year and will make an appearance at Summer Sonic in August. Their Reality Awaits tour started with this Bonnaroo set and will take them across North America and Europe until late October. The band also recently announced a New York show on October 2nd with Beach House, TV On the Radio and Fcukers.