Cro-Mags Unveil Heavy New Single & Video “Wired For Chaos”

Home News Juliet Paiz June 18th, 2026 - 7:40 PM

CRO-MAGS have returned with their first new music in six years, unveiling the blistering new single “Wired for Chaos” alongside an official music video. The track marks the band’s debut release through BLKIIBLK and finds Harley Flanagan and company delivering a sound that remains rooted in the aggression and intensity that has always defined CRO-MAGS .

Recorded, mixed and mastered by Arthur Rizk, known for his work with Power Trip, Code Orange and Cavalera Conspiracy, “Wired for Chaos” was produced by Rizk and Flanagan and features drumming from Greyson Nekrutman. The song takes its title from the recent documentary about Flanagan and moves through multiple shades of heaviness, opening with a crushing metal introduction before shifting into a fast-paced hardcore assault and ending with a punishing beatdown section.

According to Flanagan, the song explores the idea of being “wired for chaos” from birth, shaped by family, trauma, childhood experiences and the lingering effects of PTSD that he personally continues to navigate. The accompanying video serves as both a celebration of CRO-MAGS’ past and a reflection of their present. Flanagan compared it to the band’s first music video for “We Gotta Know,” released 40 years ago, explaining that the new visual captures the diverse community surrounding CRO-MAGS today. Filmed at the band’s recent live performances, the video showcases a multigenerational crowd of hardcore fans, metalheads, punks and skinheads, highlighting the lasting connection the band has built across different corners of heavy music.