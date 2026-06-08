Pitfest Cut Short Following Fan Death At Gorilla Biscuit’s Set, Organizers & Cro-Mags Share Statements

Home News Nevaeh Ebanks June 8th, 2026 - 10:06 PM

The last day of Pitfest, the metal, punk, and hardcore metal festival in the Netherlands, ended early after a concert goer passed away from a heart attack.

The fan passed away during Gorilla Biscuits’ set. Gutalax and Dark Funeral was canceled.

Pifest released this statement on Instagram, “It is with great sadness that we have to announce that during Pitfest one of our visitors died. During the performance of Gorilla Biscuits, someone got unwell on the site. Despite the quick deployment of the emergency services and medical professionals, aid was unfortunately not allowed to be useful anymore.

It was later determined that there was a natural cause of death.

Out of respect for the deceased, service family, friends and everyone else affected by this sad news, we have decided to discontinue the live music at that time.

Our thoughts go out to the bereaved. At a loss for words at moments like these. We wish them much strength and power as they process this loss.

In addition, we would like to express our appreciation for the first responders, our staff, volunteers and visitors who helped in any way during this urgent situation. Pitfest has always been a place where people come together around music, friendship, and connection. Exactly why this loss hits us deeply.”

Harley Flanagan, bass guitar of Cro Mags, who performed that day also released this statement on Instagram. Flanagan did not know the specificities of the tragic event, “I am hearing that there was a horrible incident at the show yesterday and that someone died. I do not know the details. My heart goes out to them, their family and friends.People please be careful when stage diving, catch each other. And when people fall, help them up. We are all part of the same family. I have never been a fan of “crowd killing.” It’s childish. That shit was invented by bullies who are starting fights and jumping people at shows.

Let’s try to prevent these horrible things from happening”