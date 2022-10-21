Cro-Mags Announce Winter 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

New York legends Cro-Mags announce a 13 date Decemeber 2022 US Tour. The tour kicks off Tuesday, December 6 at Shaskeen in Manchester, New Hampshire, and runs for nearly two weeks before wrapping up on Sunday, December 18 at Underground Arts in Philadelphia. The December dates will conclude a busy year for the band, which played a 55-show run this past spring/summer.
“In December we will be playing songs spanning the entire Cro-Mags catalog, from the first album all the way to the most recent releases 2020 and In the Beginning,” remarked the band’s founder Harley Flanagan via a press release. “I am really looking forward to playing in some of these places I haven’t played in in over 20 years.” Flanagan reflects on the gratifying, satisfying, grueling but also spiritual year the band had. In July, drummer, Garry ‘G-Man’ Sullivan nearly died as a result of walking pneumonia, dehydration, and high blood pressure while in a heatwave. Sullivan come back and continued the rest of the tour five days later, and will play these upcoming December shows as well. (Consequence)
Find tickets and more information here.
Tour dates as follows:
12/06 – Manchester, NH @ Shaskeen
12/07 – Newark, NJ @ QXTs
12/08 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
12/09 – Brockton, MA @ VFW Hall
12/10 – Portland, ME @ Genos
12/11 – Amityville, NY @ AMH
12/12 – Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant Street
12/13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme
12/14 – Chicago, IL @ Reggies
12/15 – Cleveland, OH @ No Class
12/16 – Detroit, MI @ Smalls
12/17 – Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar
12/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts