Cro-Mags Announce Winter 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

New York legends Cro-Mags announce a 13 date Decemeber 2022 US Tour. The tour kicks off Tuesday, December 6 at Shaskeen in Manchester, New Hampshire, and runs for nearly two weeks before wrapping up on Sunday, December 18 at Underground Arts in Philadelphia. The December dates will conclude a busy year for the band, which played a 55-show run this past spring/summer.

“In December we will be playing songs spanning the entire Cro-Mags catalog, from the first album all the way to the most recent releases 2020 and In the Beginning,” remarked the band’s founder Harley Flanagan via a press release. “I am really looking forward to playing in some of these places I haven’t played in in over 20 years.” Flanagan reflects on the gratifying, satisfying, grueling but also spiritual year the band had. In July, drummer, Garry ‘G-Man’ Sullivan nearly died as a result of walking pneumonia, dehydration, and high blood pressure while in a heatwave. Sullivan come back and continued the rest of the tour five days later, and will play these upcoming December shows as well. (Consequence)

Find tickets and more information here.

Tour dates as follows:

12/06 – Manchester, NH @ Shaskeen

12/07 – Newark, NJ @ QXTs

12/08 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

12/09 – Brockton, MA @ VFW Hall

12/10 – Portland, ME @ Genos

12/11 – Amityville, NY @ AMH

12/12 – Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant Street

12/13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

12/14 – Chicago, IL @ Reggies

12/15 – Cleveland, OH @ No Class

12/16 – Detroit, MI @ Smalls

12/17 – Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar

12/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts