Pulp Shares New Cover Of Johnny Cash’s “The Man Comes Around”

According to Brooklynvegan.com, it has been the most exciting year for Pulp and their fans in over two decades. The band released More, which is their first album in 24 years and they have toured the world. Today, Pulp has shared their new recording of a the classicJohnny Cash song, “The Man Comes Around.”

The ditty was made for British TV limited series The Hack, which was about the phone hacking scandal involving tabloid News of the World that eventually led to the paper shutting down in 2011. Johnny Cash’s original was on 2002’s American IV: The Man Comes Around and was one of the last songs the country icon recorded. As for the latest version, Pulp set a musical caveman beat to it, while Jarvis’ low whispers shakes the background with beautiful sound.

Pulp’s version of “The Man Comes Around” is the A-side to a new 12 inch that is exclusive to Rough Trade shops that comes with two b-sides: “Marrying for Love” and “Cold Call on the Hotline.” The band will be taking their tour into 2026, with Australian and New Zealand dates in late winter and then festival dates in the summer, including a headlining slot at End of the Road in September.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson